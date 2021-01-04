Dr. Natalie Gomez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Gomez, DDS
Overview
Dr. Natalie Gomez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Prior Lake, MN.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
Practice2330 Sioux Trl Nw, Prior Lake, MN 55372 Directions (952) 496-6148
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family really enjoyed our visit with Dr. Gomez and her team! She is very thorough and explained everything well.
About Dr. Natalie Gomez, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1790149268
Dr. Gomez accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.