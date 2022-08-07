Dr. Natalie Marino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Marino, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Marino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
-
1
Plushcare of California Inc. A Professional Corp.650 5th St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 231-5333
-
2
Capitola Office1820 41st Ave Ste D, Capitola, CA 95010 Directions (831) 476-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marino was amazing over the phone. She took the time to talk through my blood work results and different ways to address various concerns. She is very knowledgeable, and I look forward continuing to be her virtual patient!
About Dr. Natalie Marino, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477856789
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- UCLA
- Family Practice
