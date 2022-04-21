See All Podiatrists in Columbia, IL
Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Columbia, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM

Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, IL. 

Dr. Mota works at Podiatry 1st in Columbia, IL with other offices in O Fallon, IL and Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
4.8 (536)
View Profile

Dr. Mota's Office Locations

  1. 1
    C James Anderson Dpm LLC
    1000 Eleven S, Columbia, IL 62236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-9533
  2. 2
    Gateway Clinical Trials L L C
    717 Insight Ave Ste 100, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-9533
  3. 3
    C. James Anderson Dpm LLC
    4600 Memorial Dr Ste 300, Belleville, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-9533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mota?

    Apr 21, 2022
    I took my elderly father to see Dr.. Mota about his toenail issues. I was thoroughly impressed with the time she spent with him and with her respectful, compassionate nature. She's outstanding! I highly recommend her!
    — Apr 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mota to family and friends

    Dr. Mota's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mota

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM.

    About Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962817916
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mota has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mota. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Natalie Mota, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.