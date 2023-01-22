Overview of Dr. Natasha Fuksina, MD

Dr. Natasha Fuksina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Fuksina works at Astra MD P C. in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.