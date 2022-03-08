Overview of Dr. Nathan Kung, MD

Dr. Nathan Kung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Kung works at SCL Health Medical Group - Lowry Neurology and Neuro-Ophthamology in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.