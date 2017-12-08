See All Psychiatrists in Durham, NC
Dr. Nathan Strahl, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Durham, NC
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nathan Strahl, MD

Dr. Nathan Strahl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.

Dr. Strahl works at NATHAN R STRAHL MD in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nathan R Strahl MD
    3326 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd Ste 110B, Durham, NC 27707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 493-8399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2017
    I’m so grateful to have such an amazing psychiatrist! I’ve been through 9 different doctors since the age of fourteen. I lied to them all and never once got the help I needed all along. Today I am recovering well and I’m grateful to be able to trust my doctor and actually speak to him about anything-truthfully! I hope he lives forever, because he is the most genuine doctor I’ve ever met! He cares for his patients and will always go above and beyond to help us! Thanks for your help! - Patient sKc
    Sommer in Henderson, NC — Dec 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Strahl, MD
    About Dr. Nathan Strahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760495139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strahl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strahl has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Strahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

