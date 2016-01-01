Dr. Nathan Vassiliades, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vassiliades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Vassiliades, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Vassiliades, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Vassiliades works at
Locations
-
1
Longbow Dental Care3218 N Recker Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 359-2133Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vassiliades?
About Dr. Nathan Vassiliades, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1467892992
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassiliades accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vassiliades using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vassiliades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassiliades works at
Dr. Vassiliades has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassiliades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassiliades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassiliades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.