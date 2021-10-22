Dr. Nathanael Horne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathanael Horne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathanael Horne, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca Davis Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Horne works at
Locations
-
1
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Fertility Centeraambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horne?
I found Dr. Horne to be very professional, patient, and attentive.
About Dr. Nathanael Horne, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912965435
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University MC SUNY Stony Brook
- Greenwich Hosp/Yale
- Univ Of Ca Davis Sch Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horne works at
Dr. Horne has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Horne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.