Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathaniel Ng, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After a few trips to the ER and a incomplete colonoscopy due to severe colon obstruction caused by endometriosis. I was referred to Dr. Ng and I am so grateful because he performed emergency surgery. I am a month post op and I feel amazing. I do believe God sent me to Dr. Ng to save my life. Thank you so much, God bless you!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114245925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ng speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.