Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Ng, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Ng, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Ng works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.