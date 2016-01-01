See All Cardiologists in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Nathaniel Pascual, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Pascual, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They completed their residency with Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center of New York|St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY|Suny Downstate Medical Center

Dr. Pascual works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood
    5200 Dtc Pkwy Ste 400, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sleep Study
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Breath Testing
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchoscopy
Central Line Insertion
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Emphysema
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy
Hemodynamic Monitoring
Influenza (Flu)
Intubation
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Management of Mechanical Ventilator
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Narcolepsy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Procedures
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Shock
  • View other providers who treat Shock
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nathaniel Pascual, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518020619
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center of New York|St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY|Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Pascual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pascual has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pascual works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Pascual’s profile.

    Dr. Pascual has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascual on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascual.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

