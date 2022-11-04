See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Davenport, FL
Dr. Nauman Zaffar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (83)
Overview of Dr. Nauman Zaffar, MD

Dr. Nauman Zaffar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. 

Dr. Zaffar works at Z MEDICAL CENTER in Davenport, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaffar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Z Medical Center
    7810 Lake Wilson Rd, Davenport, FL 33896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 420-7617
    Monday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 12:00pm

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Throat Pain
Overweight
Diabetes Type 1
Throat Pain
Overweight
Diabetes Type 1

Throat Pain
Overweight
Diabetes Type 1
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Histoplasmosis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 04, 2022
    really takes good we like dr zaffar
    — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nauman Zaffar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1346362357
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of South Dakota
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaffar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaffar works at Z MEDICAL CENTER in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zaffar’s profile.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.