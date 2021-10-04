Overview of Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD

Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD is a Pediatric Plastic Surgery Specialist in Skillman, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Plastic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Ahuja works at Plastic Surgery Arts of NJ in Skillman, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.