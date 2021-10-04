See All Pediatric Plastic Surgery in Skillman, NJ
Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD

Pediatric Plastic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Skillman, NJ
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD

Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD is a Pediatric Plastic Surgery Specialist in Skillman, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Plastic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Ahuja works at Plastic Surgery Arts of NJ in Skillman, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ahuja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Arts of NJ
    1378 Us-206 Fl 2, Skillman, NJ 08558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 322-8791
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery Arts of NJ
    409 Joyce Kilmer Ave Ste 2, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 322-8786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Cleft Lip
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Big Ears
Cleft Lip
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahuja?

    Oct 04, 2021
    excellent doctor I was super happy with the results !! he is very professional.
    — Oct 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahuja to family and friends

    Dr. Ahuja's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahuja

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD.

    About Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Plastic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780834630
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahuja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahuja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahuja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.