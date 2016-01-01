See All Transplant Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Naveen Bellam, MD

Transplant Surgery
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Naveen Bellam, MD

Dr. Naveen Bellam, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Bellam works at Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bellam's Office Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Treadmill Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Treadmill Stress Test
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Stress Test
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina

About Dr. Naveen Bellam, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619260239
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Naveen Bellam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bellam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bellam works at Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bellam’s profile.

Dr. Bellam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

