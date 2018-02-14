Overview

Dr. Navjot Bajwa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Amritsar and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Bajwa works at Pediatric & Family Physicians in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.