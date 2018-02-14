Dr. Navjot Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navjot Bajwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Navjot Bajwa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Amritsar and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Locations
Pediatric Family Physicians PA4900 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 691-4100
Alliance Family Medicine11751 Alta Vista Rd Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 431-4224
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajwa?
Dr Bajwa has been our family doctor for more then 10 years and she is the best family doctor . Will never change here very professional and caring! We really recommend her! The staff if very caring and professional
About Dr. Navjot Bajwa, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1487604567
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Amritsar
- Univ Of Arkansas Com
- Med Coll Amritsar
- Medical College Of Amritsar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Dr. Bajwa speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.