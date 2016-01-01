Dr. Navneet Sandhu is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navneet Sandhu
Overview
Dr. Navneet Sandhu is a Dentistry Practitioner in College Place, WA.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental2356 Taumarson Rd, College Place, WA 99324 Directions (844) 225-9858
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
About Dr. Navneet Sandhu
- Dentistry
- English
- 1548831969
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.