Overview of Dr. Neal Wilkinson, MD

Dr. Neal Wilkinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkinson works at Logan Health Surgical Clinic in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.