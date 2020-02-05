See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Ned Snyder, MD

Dr. Ned Snyder, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (25)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ned Snyder, MD

Dr. Ned Snyder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Snyder works at Breast and Body Center of Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

    Breast and Body Center of Austin
    1510 W 34th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) Flap Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
GAP Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Implant-Based Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
PAP Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Perforator Flap Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 05, 2020
    I love Dr. Snyder and all of his staff. They have taken time to help me in every way. They have worked me into their schedule when I had moments of panic. They are all wonderful, patient people. Dr. Snyder has a wonderful skill and has made me so happy!
    Page — Feb 05, 2020
    About Dr. Ned Snyder, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ghent University - Gent|Ghent University-Gent
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ned Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at Breast and Body Center of Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

