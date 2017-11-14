Dr. Neda Mehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Mehr, MD
Overview
Dr. Neda Mehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Loma Linda University Medical Center11370 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2842
Hoag Health Center Irvine16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 771-5105
Pure Dermatology & Cosmetic Center500 Superior Ave Ste 335, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 706-1469
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 3 yr old son in for eczema and we've been being seen by Dr. Mehr's Physicians Assistant, Alessondra. Allessondra is wonderful, knowledgeable, kind, patient and cured our son's problem within 2 visits. She took her time to explain everything and when I forgot a few details, we received a prompt email back from her through the staff. I can't say enough about all the people that answer the phone here and work the front desk! All of them pleasant, kind, courteous! We love coming here!
About Dr. Neda Mehr, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Melanoma Research Fellowship, Loma Linda University
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
