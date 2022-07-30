See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD

Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Rouhi Brojeni works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rouhi Brojeni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McMillen Building
    3333 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 784-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bladder Infection
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Anxiety
Bladder Infection
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 30, 2022
    My PCP is on vacation so I was referred to Dr. Rouhi. We connected via a zoom call this morning. We had never met before this call. She was on time for our visit, was very warm snd welcoming, listened to all of my symptoms and gave me great advice. I was very impressed with her bedside manner as well as her level of knowledge. If I weren’t so very happy with my current PCP I would be seeing Dr. Rouhi on a regular basis. Very grateful to her for seeing me on such short notice and taking such good care of me during our visit.
    Twila Elliott — Jul 30, 2022
    Dr. Rouhi Brojeni's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Rouhi Brojeni

    About Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1225558919
    • IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouhi Brojeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rouhi Brojeni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rouhi Brojeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rouhi Brojeni works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rouhi Brojeni’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouhi Brojeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouhi Brojeni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouhi Brojeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouhi Brojeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.