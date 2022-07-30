Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouhi Brojeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD
Overview of Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD
Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rouhi Brojeni works at
Dr. Rouhi Brojeni's Office Locations
-
1
McMillen Building3333 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rouhi Brojeni?
My PCP is on vacation so I was referred to Dr. Rouhi. We connected via a zoom call this morning. We had never met before this call. She was on time for our visit, was very warm snd welcoming, listened to all of my symptoms and gave me great advice. I was very impressed with her bedside manner as well as her level of knowledge. If I weren’t so very happy with my current PCP I would be seeing Dr. Rouhi on a regular basis. Very grateful to her for seeing me on such short notice and taking such good care of me during our visit.
About Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225558919
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouhi Brojeni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouhi Brojeni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouhi Brojeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouhi Brojeni works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouhi Brojeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouhi Brojeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouhi Brojeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouhi Brojeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.