Overview of Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD

Dr. Neda Rouhi Brojeni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rouhi Brojeni works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.