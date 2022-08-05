Dr. Neeharika Repaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeharika Repaka, MD
Dr. Neeharika Repaka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Mamata Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr Neeharika Repaka MD1830 Town Center Dr Ste 306, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 517-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Repaka is very patient, knowledgeable and thorough. She took her time to consider and respond to my questions and concerns. The office staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Neeharika Repaka, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1235427592
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Sinai-Grace Hospital/Wayne State University
- Mamata Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Repaka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Repaka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Repaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repaka.
