Dr. Neela Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neela Parekh, MD
Dr. Neela Parekh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with State University Of New York
Dr. Parekh's Office Locations
Neela Parekh MD15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 3, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 484-7824Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy and satisfied
About Dr. Neela Parekh, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1043353873
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parekh speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.