Overview of Dr. Neela Shukla, MD

Dr. Neela Shukla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Destrehan, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Shukla works at Dr. Neela J Shukla - MD in Destrehan, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.