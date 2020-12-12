Dr. Neelam Jadeja, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadeja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelam Jadeja, DDS
Overview
Dr. Neelam Jadeja, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Milford, OH.
Locations
Meijer5976 Meijer Dr Ste 110B, Milford, OH 45150 Directions (513) 434-5276
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jadeja is an excellent dentist! The dental work & crown I received from Dr. Jajeja is the most natural looking crown that I have ever had. Her work is excellent! Dr. Jadeja and the entire Cincinnati Services Dental Staff are very pleasant & professional. Pricing for dental services is upfront & fair. The office reviewed pricing with me beforehand, worked with my insurance for preauthorizations, & there were no hidden costs.
About Dr. Neelam Jadeja, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1982181392
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jadeja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jadeja accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jadeja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jadeja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadeja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadeja.
