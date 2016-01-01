Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neeti Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Neeti Reddy, MD
Dr. Neeti Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Houston Heart1200 Binz St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 522-0220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Memorial City9055 Katy Fwy Ste 302, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 522-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Neeti Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841636164
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
