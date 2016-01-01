See All General Surgeons in Lorton, VA
Dr. Negar Golesorkhi, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (29)
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Negar Golesorkhi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lorton, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Golesorkhi works at National Breast Center in Lorton, VA with other offices in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Breast Center
    8988 Lorton Station Blvd Ste 103, Lorton, VA 22079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 763-4355
  2. 2
    Venice
    195 Center Rd Ste B, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 492-6227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Negar Golesorkhi, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1164691747
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • George Mason University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Negar Golesorkhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golesorkhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golesorkhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Golesorkhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golesorkhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golesorkhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golesorkhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

