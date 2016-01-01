Dr. Negar Golesorkhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golesorkhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Negar Golesorkhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Negar Golesorkhi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lorton, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
-
1
National Breast Center8988 Lorton Station Blvd Ste 103, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 763-4355
-
2
Venice195 Center Rd Ste B, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 492-6227
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Negar Golesorkhi, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1164691747
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- George Mason University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golesorkhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golesorkhi speaks Persian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Golesorkhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golesorkhi.
