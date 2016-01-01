See All Ophthalmologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Neha Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neha Patel, MD

Dr. Neha Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Silver Vision & Eyecare in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oculoplastics & Ophthalmology at Littleton
    1869 W LITTLETON BLVD, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 848-2848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion

Treatment frequency



Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Neha Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831127695
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge E
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt. Sinai/Cabrini
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
