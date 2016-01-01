Dr. Neha Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neha Sharma, MD
Dr. Neha Sharma, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Trinity, FL.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists - Trinity9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 349-6744
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
About Dr. Neha Sharma, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1750541892
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.