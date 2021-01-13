Dr. Neil Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Bach, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Bach, MD
Dr. Neil Bach, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Bach's Office Locations
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Bach, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach.
