Dr. Neil Chen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (22)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Chen, MD

Dr. Neil Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.

Dr. Chen works at Plastic Surgery Institute of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Institute of New Mexico
    3830 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 842-8889
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 14, 2021
Excellent consultation. Dr. Chen took the time to research a health issue that I had and called me personally to discuss. He cares about his patients and really took the time to make sure I would not have any complications.
Cyd — Dec 14, 2021
Photo: Dr. Neil Chen, MD
About Dr. Neil Chen, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053324244
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chen works at Plastic Surgery Institute of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
