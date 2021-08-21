Overview

Dr. Neil Kao, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kao works at Allergic Disease & Asthma Ctr in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC and Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Toxic Effect of Venom and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.