Dr. Neil Kao, MD
Dr. Neil Kao, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Allergic Disease and Asthma Center PA1202 E Butler Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 627-3800
Allergic Disease and Asthma Center3020 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 699-4870
Allergic Disease & Asthma Center5155 Calhoun Memorial Hwy Ste Ff, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 442-5176
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After 5 years of searching for a reason for some odd symptoms, I decided to change doctors, decided to try an allergist. Purely by chance i called this office and ask for an appointment. The Dr. assigned was Dr. Kao. He's a "fast listener." What I mean is you give the sypmtoms, then listen and answer his structured questions and he's on it. Ran specific tests. He loves to explain things in detail sometimes from a comple different directions, don't take that wrong. It's important. HE is GREAT! 2 appointments and I know what my health issues are. Could easily have been diagnosed by a PCP but they didn't put the symptoms together! I HIGHLY recommend him. A+++++++++
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kao has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Toxic Effect of Venom and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.