Dr. Paterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Paterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Paterson, MD
Dr. Neil Paterson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Paterson's Office Locations
- 1 4700 W Sunset Blvd Fl 5, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (310) 206-9666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paterson is thoughtful, attentive and patient. He is willing to spend time to help you find a solution that is right for you.
About Dr. Neil Paterson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paterson.
