Overview of Dr. Neil Persaud, MD

Dr. Neil Persaud, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Persaud works at Ear Nose and Throat Plastic Sgy in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Allergic Rhinitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.