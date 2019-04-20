See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresh Meadows, NY
Dr. Neil Raff, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Raff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Raff works at Integrated Quality Care Medical in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Quality Care Medical
    16040 78th Rd Ste 200, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-1444
  2. 2
    Advanced Medicine of Mount Kisco
    37 Moore Ave Ste 37, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-7030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pain
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pain

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 20, 2019
Top Doctor I totally Recommend Dr Neil Raff and David Zirkiev They are treatment me since December 2018 and each treatment making me feel better and more better each time I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pain free Thank you Both :)
Apr 20, 2019
Photo: Dr. Neil Raff, MD
About Dr. Neil Raff, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 62 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134328818
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neil Raff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Raff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Raff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Raff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

