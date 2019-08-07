Dr. Neil Watnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Watnik, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Watnik, MD
Dr. Neil Watnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Watnik's Office Locations
Long Island Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Servicces877 Stewart Ave Ste 1, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 325-7310Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Servicces2200 Northern Blvd Ste 115, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 393-8970Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband did three surgeries with Dr. Watnik and I have to say he’s simply the best. Very knowledgeable and professional. I would highly recommended him.
About Dr. Neil Watnik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679598445
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Joint Dis
- SUNY Downstate Health Science Center
- New York Medical College
- Sports Medicine
