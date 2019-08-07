Overview of Dr. Neil Watnik, MD

Dr. Neil Watnik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Watnik works at Long Island Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Services in Garden City, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.