Dr. Nelman Low, MD
Overview of Dr. Nelman Low, MD
Dr. Nelman Low, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Low's Office Locations
- 1 21311 Madrona Ave Ste 103, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 792-4400
-
2
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All very good
About Dr. Nelman Low, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1467506873
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Low has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Low accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Low has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Low has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Low on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Low speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Low. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Low.
