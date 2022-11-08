Dr. Nelson Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Castillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Nelson Castillo, MD
Dr. Nelson Castillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo's Office Locations
Nelson Center for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 395, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (470) 440-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castillo is an incredible surgeon. It's been 4 weeks since my surgery and my results are AMAZING! He adjusted his schedule to fit me in the same week, and has been extremely kind and patient with me for the entire process, thoroughly explaining the procedure and associated risks (despite me being 30 minutes late to my appointment) and has continued to check in regularly post op. I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Nelson Castillo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689876526
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.