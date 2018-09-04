See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD

Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fazio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    133 Montgomery Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 713-8517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Dermatitis
Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Dermatitis
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 04, 2018
    Dr Fazio is an excellent physician. He is up to date on medical practices but most importantly, he is kind, caring and empathetic. I especially like that he does not overbook his patients. You always get seen in a timely manner, usually within a few minutes of your appointment time. His office is clean and well organized, and his staff is friendly. My husband and I are very satisfied with Dr Fazio and highly recommend him.
    Barbara De George in Mount Vernon, NY — Sep 04, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD
    About Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750483202
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Fazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fazio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.