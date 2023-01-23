Dr. Nely Aldrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nely Aldrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Nely Aldrich, MD is a Dermatologist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center5655 Hudson Dr Ste 301, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 653-3376
Building B950 Clague Rd Ste 104, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2452
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Aldrich regarding a concern that I had with my son and she went above and beyond to get to the root cause of what was happening. She contacted his primary pediatrician to discuss his case and personally called me with follow up recommendations. She was thoughtful, kind and I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Nely Aldrich, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912297490
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Akron City Hosp Summa Hlth Sys
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldrich speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldrich.
