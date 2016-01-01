Dr. Nerva Augustin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nerva Augustin, MD
Overview of Dr. Nerva Augustin, MD
Dr. Nerva Augustin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE.
Dr. Augustin's Office Locations
Murray Fork Clinic PC6020 Morganton Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 764-4750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nerva Augustin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1740255041
Education & Certifications
- GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augustin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augustin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Augustin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augustin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augustin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augustin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.