Dr. Nethra Ankam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ankam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Nethra Ankam, MD
Overview of Dr. Nethra Ankam, MD
Dr. Nethra Ankam, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ankam works at
Dr. Ankam's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab.25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ankam?
About Dr. Nethra Ankam, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1265552970
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ankam accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ankam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ankam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ankam works at
Dr. Ankam has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ankam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ankam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ankam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ankam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ankam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.