Dr. Newsha Lajevardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajevardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Newsha Lajevardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Newsha Lajevardi, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Lajevardi works at
Locations
-
1
SkinCenter6550 N Federal Hwy Ste 320, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 500-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lajevardi?
Clean, pretty atmosphere; kind individuals working at front desk. Dr's assistant, Audrey, was super sweet. Dr Lajevardi kind, thorough, explained techniques/options. I was very pleased with whole experience.
About Dr. Newsha Lajevardi, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Persian
- 1225392095
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lajevardi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lajevardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lajevardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lajevardi works at
Dr. Lajevardi speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajevardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lajevardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lajevardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lajevardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.