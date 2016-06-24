Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nhon Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nhon Tran, MD
Dr. Nhon Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hartford.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Kiet At Ton MD Corp.14082 Magnolia St Ste 109, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 895-8583
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
professional in medical knowledge, care and concern to patients' condition.
About Dr. Nhon Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1821072877
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hartford
Frequently Asked Questions
