Dr. Nhon Tran, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nhon Tran, MD

Dr. Nhon Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hartford.

Dr. Tran works at NHON TRAN MD in Westminster, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kiet At Ton MD Corp.
    14082 Magnolia St Ste 109, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 895-8583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2016
    professional in medical knowledge, care and concern to patients' condition.
    gary k in Irvine, CA — Jun 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nhon Tran, MD
    About Dr. Nhon Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1821072877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Hartford
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

