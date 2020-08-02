See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Cartersville, GA
Dr. Nia Sipp, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Cartersville, GA
Overview of Dr. Nia Sipp, MD

Dr. Nia Sipp, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cartersville, GA. 

Dr. Sipp works at Willowbrook At Tanner in Cartersville, GA with other offices in Watkinsville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sipp's Office Locations

    Willowbrook At Tanner
    958 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 103, Cartersville, GA 30120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 812-3610
    Jennings Mill Drug Company
    1360 Caduceus Way Bldg 400, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 286-8442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 02, 2020
    I live in Phoenix, AZ and saw Dr. Sipp two times, telacommute while my Dr was on vaca. When I went to do this review, I was shocked at her score. I guess that shows that most people only tell the negative and not the positive. Thank you Dr Sipp for taking good care of me while my Dr was away. I could tell she cares about her patients. I asked to go down a dose on one of my meds. She was concerned about doing it, since she was just filling in. I told her my Dr and I had already discussed this. She was very easy to talk to. My Dr was concerned about us being stuck with a Dr who didn't care, I told her they could be twins by the way they interact with their patients. I hope she sees this. I never did ask what part of GA she was from. When I saw she practiced out of Fayetteville, I couldn't believe it. My Aunt and Uncle live there.
    About Dr. Nia Sipp, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1609905959
    Education & Certifications

    • Addiction Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sipp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipp. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.