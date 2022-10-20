Dr. Nianda Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nianda Reid, MD
Overview
Dr. Nianda Reid, MD is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.
Dr. Reid works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology2003 Lower State Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6647
-
2
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology920 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (267) 354-1440
-
3
Embrace Dermatology + Aesthetics909 Sumneytown Pike, Spring House, PA 19477 Directions (267) 609-2424
-
4
Embrace Dermatology + Aesthetics123 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (267) 609-2424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid?
I have been seeing Dr. Reid since before Embrace. Dr. Reid has helped me to finally diagnose and treat the various forms of eczema that have been plaguing me for most of my adulthood. I only wish that I found her sooner. She and her office even went to bat for me with the insurance company to get a treatment that is the only one that worked in over 20 years. And the new Spring House office is super clean, convenient, and the staff amazing. Dr. Reid is a consummate professional but shows a deep empathy for her patients' condition. I wouldn't choose anyone else.
About Dr. Nianda Reid, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1053604132
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/ Ri Hospital
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.