Dr. Niccolo Della Penna, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Lutherville Timonium, MD
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Niccolo Della Penna, MD

Dr. Niccolo Della Penna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Della Penna works at Catherine Harrison-restelli MD in Lutherville Timonium, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Della Penna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Catherine Harrison-restelli MD
    2324 W Joppa Rd Ste 220, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-2623

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. Niccolo Della Penna, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306943212
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Johns Hopkins Hospital
Internship
  • Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Della Penna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Della Penna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Della Penna works at Catherine Harrison-restelli MD in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Della Penna’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Della Penna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Della Penna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Della Penna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Della Penna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

