Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO
Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leland, NC.
Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest1333 S Dickinson Dr Unit 140, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 507-2998
Dr.Halaby became our new Primary Care physician when we moved to Brunswick Forest. My husband and I have been so impressed with his professionalism and breadth of knowledge. It is reassuring to know that this young doctor has our best health interests at heart. We recommended our son and his family to Dr. Halaby when they moved from NY to NC last month. They, too, are pleased with the care offered by him and his PC staff. We hope he does not leave this practice!!! John and JoAnn Efthemis
About Dr. Nicholas Halaby, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1518457506
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaby.
