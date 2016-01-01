Dr. Nicholas Huggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Huggins, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Huggins, MD
Dr. Nicholas Huggins, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Huggins works at
Dr. Huggins' Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1743
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Huggins, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1780909275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huggins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
