Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Husni works at NEO Aesthetic Institute in Lyndhurst, OH with other offices in Independence, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.