Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD
Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Husni works at
Locations
NEO Aesthetic Institute29001 Cedar Rd Ste 300, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (216) 264-7800
NEO Aesthetic Institute5005 Rockside Rd Ste 1225, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 264-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Husni has been incredible. Growing up, I always had insecurities regarding my nose. I, as most people do, researched a few surgeons prior to going to consultations. My first consultation was with another prominent surgeon, who after looking at my face, addressed MANY issues that he has seen and advised that in order to make my face “perfect,” I needed to change a lot. This further exacerbated my insecurities. In contrast, when I had my consultation with Dr. Husni, it was a difference I felt right away. I was able to open up about my insecurities and Dr. Husni listened then offered his advice, as well as my options. Two years later, with a rhinoplasty and many anxious questions answered with care by Dr. Husni, it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. My nose now compliments my other features and I express great gratitude towards Dr. Husni.
About Dr. Nicholas Husni, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053498949
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fndtn
- Lahey Clin & Med Ctr
- Lahey Clinic Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Dr. Husni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Husni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Husni works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Husni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.