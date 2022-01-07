Dr. Nicholas Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Levine, MD
Dr. Nicholas Levine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Florida, Department Of Neurosurgery
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Community Spine and Neurosurgery782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 205, Clovis, CA 93611 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
What I went through is not kind to be shared on site but I am here because Dr. Nicholas Levine, treated me surgically, medically cared for me. My daughter is well and loves to see mom everyday.
About Dr. Nicholas Levine, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1023229325
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida, Department Of Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.