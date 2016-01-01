Overview of Dr. Nicholas Milano, MD

Dr. Nicholas Milano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Milano works at MUSC Neurology in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.